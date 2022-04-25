Pet of the week: Diego

Diego is a 3-year-old male Domestic Longhair black and white cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS).

Though his appearance is a bit rough around the edges, Diego is mild mannered and a shy teddy bear of a cat. He needs someone who will be patient with his shyness and give him the opportunity to open up. The most important things to Diego are love, cuddles, long afternoon naps, and finding a safe forever home.

Diego is neutered.

To adopt Diego, contact YVAS by calling (406)294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. His adoption fee is $50 plus $7.50 for a license if you live within city limits.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS has sign ups available for the May low-cost spay/neuter clinic event on May 1, at the shelter, beginning at noon. Registration is available at the shelter. Payment is due at the time of registration. The cost is $55 for cats and $85 for dogs. Vaccinations and microchips may be added for an additional cost.

YVAS needs donations of paper towels, wet cat food, wet dog food, toys for dogs and cats, leashes, collars for both dogs and cats, supplies for small animals such as guinea pigs and hamsters, and monetary donations.

For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0