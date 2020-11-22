Pet of the week: Dingo

Dingo arrived at Rimrock Humane Society as a stray. Shelter workers say they believe he was very bonded to his previous human and appeared to be depressed for a while. He eventually perked up and is now ready for his forever home.

Because Dingo has a personality typical of Australian Kelpies, he would be best suited to someone who knows and understands the breed. He is sweet, intelligent, loyal and minds well. Dingo loves attention. He doesn’t do well with cats, young children or younger dogs. He is picky about the dogs he gets along with, so potential adopters who have other dogs in the home must arrange a supervised introduction with the RHS trainer.