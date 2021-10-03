Pet of the week: Dingo

Dingo is a 7-year-old male Australian Kelpie available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

He is picture perfect for his breed — stocky, well built, muscular, great markings, nice ears — just plain handsome all the way around.

Dingo arrived at Rimrock Humane Society as a stray. Shelter workers say they believe he was very bonded to his previous human and appeared to be depressed for a while. He eventually perked up and is now ready for his forever home.

Because Dingo has a personality typical of Australian Kelpies, he would be best suited to someone who knows and understands the breed. He is sweet, intelligent, loyal and minds well. Dingo loves attention. He doesn’t do well with cats, young children or younger dogs. He is picky about the dogs he gets along with, so potential adopters who have other dogs in the home must arrange a supervised introduction with the RHS trainer.

Dingo is incredibly sweet and loyal to a fault — whomever his owner, he will bond and bond tight.

Dingo is neutered, housebroken, crate-trained, dewormed and current on vaccinations.

To adopt Dingo for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

