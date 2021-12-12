Pet of the week: Edith

Edith is a 6-year-old female Great Dane available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

She listens well and is a cuddle bug.

Edith can be skittish when meeting new people, but quickly warms up to everyone. She is very lovable and requires some patience regarding her counter surfing and trash digging.

She enjoys going on the trails and does well off-leash. Edith does not like narrow hallways or staircases. She would do best as the only dog in the home.

Edith is spayed, housebroken, crate-trained, dewormed and current on vaccinations. She will be microchipped prior to adoption.

To adopt Edith for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

