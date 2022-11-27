Pet of the Week: Ellie

Ellie is a female 3-year-old rottweiler available for adoption through the Rimrock Humane Society looking for a family that she can dedicate all of her love to.

Her perfect home would be one where she is the only child. She reacts to dogs and cats and might not be comfortable in a house bursting with other critters. That being said, she loves people. She is sweet and extremely playful. Ellie loves playing with water spray from the hose and chasing bubbles.

Ellie is full of kisses that she can’t wait to bestow on the right person. She isn’t too big on hugs, but loves being pet. She would love children, they would just need to know how to respect her space.

Ellie is potty-trained but not crate trained. She could also benefit from training on how to not be food possessive. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

With stability, structure, training and a healthy dose of love Ellie would be the best and most faithful companion.

An adoption application can be filled out at https://www.rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/ online-forms/dog-application/. Her adoption fee is $125.