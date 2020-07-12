Pet of the Week: Eva

Eva is an almost 2-year-old shepherd/heeler mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue.

She needs a patient home willing to work on trust with her and give her lots of love. She is treat motivated and eager to please when she learns who her person is.

Eva has lots of energy and loves to play with other dogs. She’d do best with a playmate in her forever home.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

She is spayed and up to date on her shots. Her adoption fee is $100. To adopt Eva, contact her foster mom Stacee at ringo406@hotmail.com