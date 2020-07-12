Pet of the Week: Eva

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 41-year-old Billings man has been arrested on rape charges.
The 21-year-old Billings man shot Monday night in the Heights has died in an apparent homicide, according to the Billings Police Department.
A Heights shooting late Monday sent one man to the hospital in critical condition, Billings police said on social media.
At least 43 of the 55 residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings, along with 15 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two women were hospitalized early Saturday morning after being stabbed during an altercation on the Rims.
The COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings has led to three deaths since Monday, according to the Yellowstone County Health…
“Everyone said, ‘we need a place to eat. You need to put in a deli.' We said, ‘Oh OK, let’s do it.'"
See who got money in our state from the Paycheck Protection Program meant to keep Americans employed during the pandemic. The program has been popular but also controversial.
Billings voters passed the School District 2 elementary general fund levy in Tuesday's mail ballot election, offering support to a district gr…
Conditions in Eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming could produce tornadoes, hail as large as apples and scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph on Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.