Pet of the Week: Flora

Flora is the pet of the week from the Rimrock Humane Society.

Flora is a female domestic short hair tabby available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. The gray-and-white tabby is about 1½ years old and has unique, beautiful markings.

Not much is known about Flora’s previous home, except that she was in a home with another cat and also a dog. Flora is very sweet and laid back.

She is spayed, dewormed, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

More information about Flora is available at Rimrock Humane Society's website.

Many other animals are also available through RHS.

To adopt Flora for $90, contact RHS through its website at rimrockhumanesociety.org, or by calling 406-323-3687, or emailing schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org.

