Spring is a time of new life and energy, and this puppy is ready to welcome it with a good family.

George Clooney is a mini Aussie/border collie/heeler/corgi mix puppy available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare. Born in early November, he is tired of cold weather and ready to run through some grass in his first spring season.

Clooney will be a short-legged medium sized dog when he reaches adulthood. He has plenty of energy and would love to have a job. He is highly intelligent and a quick learner, so he will need a strong leader in the house. If he doesn't, he might try to make the rules himself. A home with older children would be best for Clooney. He is good with other cats and dogs.

BARK also has other sized dogs available, including a maltese mix and an adult border collie mix. There are also puppies who will be eight weeks old and ready to rehome at the end of the week. The shelter also has some cute cats ready for a good home.

BARK is in need of dish soap, bleach and cat treats. Kitten season is rapidly approaching and they could use some kitten replacement milk. They also need new or gently used medium size harnesses.

Flu season, colds and seasonal illnesses may sometimes leave BARK shortstaffed. Appointments are preferred for visitation of their critters. Drop-ins are served when there is staff to accompany someone to the animal areas. This policy keeps everyone involved safe.

To visit George Clooney or any of his friends, call 406.208.2454. The furry friends are waiting for a home at 4017 First Avenue South.