Pet of the week: Grey

Grey is a 6-year-old male Domestic Shorthair brown Tabby available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

He is a sweet and loves to cuddle. Grey gets along with kids, dogs and other cats, and would fit in well with any kind of family. He does have some special needs, as he has some allergies and is diabetic. We are hoping there is someone out there that would be willing to work with his needs through diet and medication. Our medical team is happy to answer any questions and offer any guidance about continuing Grey's care.

Grey is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

To adopt Grey, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. His adoption fee of $50 has been sponsored.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.