Pet of the week: Grey

Grey is a 6-year-old male Domestic Shorthair brown Tabby available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
He is a sweet and loves to cuddle. Grey gets along with kids, dogs and other cats, and would fit in well with any kind of family. He does have some special needs, as he has some allergies and is diabetic. We are hoping there is someone out there that would be willing to work with his needs through diet and medication. Our medical team is happy to answer any questions and offer any guidance about continuing Grey's care.
Grey is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.
To adopt Grey, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. His adoption fee of $50 has been sponsored.
YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter offers monthly low-cost Spay & Neuter Clinics. For more information and sign up dates, visit our special events page on our website. YVAS will also be hosting a low-cost vaccination & wellness clinic on January 19th. YVAS offers Feline Fan Club once a month as an opportunity for children ages 5-9 years old to read to shelter animals, practicing literacy skills while providing much needed socialization for animals.
YVAS needs donations of towels, blankets, soft dog treats, leashes, dog and cat collars, hard & soft dog toys, cat toys, supplies for pocket pets such as guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, chinchillas, etc. (i.e. toys, bedding, food, enrichment items).
For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.