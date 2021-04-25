Pet of the week: Gya

Gya is a 5-year-old American bully mix available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.

Gya is a very adventurous girl with a big personality. She would like to find a forever home without other pets and would probably do well with older children. She loves going on hikes, walks and car rides. She takes treats very gently and walks great on the leash.

She is calm and low energy when meeting new people, doesn’t jump, and she approaches them and if they don’t have treats for her she goes on about her business. If you are looking for an adult dog that is fully trained, with great manners and is funny, then Gya is the girl.

Gya is spayed and up-to-date on all her vaccinations.

To adopt Gya for $175, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

The shelter has a variety of dogs and cats of all ages available for adoption.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.