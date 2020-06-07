Pet of the Week: Ivy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ivy is a strong, spirited heeler mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue.

She is more than ready for her new adventure. She is about 1 year old and full of spirit. She wants to be loved by her human but is also strong-willed.

Ivy has some issues to overcome, including being picked up. She likes treats and will work for food. She loves to get attention from people she meets.

She has an abundance of energy and would do best in a very active home. She also would do best in a home with children over the age of 12, and would love to have a dog playmate.

She chases cats and mouths them but doesn’t hurt them. She will not do well with chickens. She is potty trained and uses the doggy door at her foster home.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

She is spayed and up to date on her shots. Her adoption fee is $100. To adopt Ivy, contact her foster mom Stacee at ringo406@hotmail.com.

For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0