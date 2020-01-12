Jada is a 1½-year-old female agouti tabby available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.
Jada was found in a coal chute with her kitten. A week after RHS rescued the pair, the organization received another abandoned kitten that Jada accepted like it was hers as well. Jada enjoyed playing and cuddling with the kittens until they were adopted. An RHS representative said Jada seems to still be in “mom mode,” and wants nothing to do with other cats, so she would probably do best in a home with no other felines. She gets along well with dogs.
Jada is playful and loves people. The green-eyed cat has beautiful, unique markings and purrs a great deal. She is spayed, litter trained, up to date on shots, dewormed and microchipped.
Many other RHS animals are also awaiting homes.
To adopt Jada for $90, contact RHS through its website at rimrockhumanesociety.org, or by calling 406-323-3687, or emailing schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org.