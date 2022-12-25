Pet of the Week: Jamie

This is Jamie, a 2-year-old mastiff mix who has been wishing for a family and waiting patiently at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Jamie is a large dog with a big heart. He loves being around other dogs, but can be shy sometimes. He is a loyal companion and would enjoy going for long walks, playing fetch and cuddling up with his favorite humans. Even though he might take a few minutes to warm up to new animals and people, once he gets to know someone, they will have a best friend for life.

Jamie is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to find a home today. His regular adoption fee would be $160 plus $7.50 for a license if his future home is within Billings city limits, but YVAS is running a special adoption promotion making his adoption fee just $25.

Jamie's big brown eyes are full of love and kindness and sure to melt someone's heart.

YVAS is currently running a 'Tis the Season to Adopt promotion. From now until December 25 adoption fees will be discounted for animals of all ages. Cats will be $12 and dogs will be $25 in the spirit of finding each animal a home for the holidays. Other upcoming special events and shelter programs are available on the YVAS Facebook page, Instagram and on their website at www.yvas.org.

YVAS is always looking for donations. Currently they have need of cat litter, wet cat food, paper towels, toys for dogs and cats, soft treats for dogs and cats, leashes, collars, supplies for small animals and monetary donations.