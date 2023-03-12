This puppy is a lesson in resilience.

Jasmine, a 1-year-old English mastiff/Great Dane/German short hair pointer, came to the Rimrock Humane Society in desperate need of some tender love and care. She and her siblings were thin, wormy and unsocialized but still full of boisterous energy and sweet spirits.

Since joining Rimrock Humane Society, Jasmine has learned a lot about warming up to people. All she needed for her behavior to skyrocket with progress was some love and a good meal.

Jasmine is currently in a foster home. She is potty-trained and crate-trained, and does well with other dogs and cats. She has been spayed, dewormed, microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $125.

Those interested in adopting Jasmine can fill out an online adoption application at https://www.rimrockhumanesociety.org/.../dog-application/ or visit www.rimrockhumanesociety.org.