Pet of the Week: Jax

Jax is a male Great Pyrenees available for adoption through Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana who is hoping to get started on finding a forever home before he turns 4-years-old in January of 2023. Of course he'll wait as long as it takes, but it's certainly going to be his birthday wish.

Jax is preparing to please whoever will love him. He knows how to sit, lay down, roll over, shake and how to stay out of the kitchen. He loves walks and exercise. Due to his excitement, he's been known to pull on the leash a bit at the start of a walk. Soon enough he calms down though, and is the perfect companion for a stroll. He also loves car rides.

Jax will also get along well with other animals so long as they have a proper introduction. He might be a tad shy with any cats, but is still friendly. He does fine in a crate as long as the door is left open. He loves sleeping and eating in his crate on his own terms.

Jax knows how to be vocal as well. If another dog starts barking, he tends to join in. He also whines to communicate if he wants something. Typically, he just wants a walk. He is affectionate, intelligent, gentle and eager to please. Jax would be most happy in a home that has a good outdoor space for him. His love of outdoors would only be rivaled by his love for the family that chooses him.

More information is available on Jax at https://greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=18535968#prettyPhoto. An adoption application for this sweet boy is also available at https://greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org/forms/form?formid=4155. His adoption fee is $275.