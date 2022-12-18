Pet of the Week: Jax

This is Jax, a sweet dog available for adoption through Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana.

Jax is full of love and ready to gift his heart to someone this holiday season. He can be timid but warms up quickly as long as someone is patient with him. He is stellar with commands to sit, lay down, roll over, shake and getting out of the kitchen. Jax has tried to protect the fridge before, but boundaries are being worked on with him.

Jax isn't super interested in toys. When he's riled up and full of energy he might bite them a bit and throw them around, but for the most part he will rub his face on everything and roll over. Sometimes he'll even try to sing a bit.

Jax loves car rides. He's all about the journey, and is the perfect companion. He is fine even if he is left alone in a car for a bit. He doesn't get nervous at all, he's just happy to be along for the ride.

Jax walks well on a leash and will get along famously with other dogs given a proper introduction. He does well in his crate as long as his door is left open. He eats and sleeps in it on his own terms and enjoys having a space all his own. He is scared of the crate when the door is shut.

Jax loves the outdoors and would do best with a family who has space for him to run around.

More information can be found about Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana on their website, https://greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org/animals/list, or on their Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/GreatPyreneesRescueMontana.