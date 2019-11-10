Jazzy is a 4-month-old heeler/shepherd mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. She is a happy, energetic sweetheart and loves to play with everyone.
Jazzy needs training and guidance from an assertive owner. She is very treat-motivated. She is almost 100% potty trained and uses the doggy door at her foster home. Jazzy sleeps perfectly in her crate at night. She would do best in a home with older kids as she can be mouthy, nippy, and strong-willed, true to her inner heeler. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.
To adopt Jazzy, email her foster human, Stacee, at ringo406@hotmail.com.
For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.