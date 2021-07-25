Pet of the week: Jefferson

Jefferson is a deaf 5 1/2-year-old male German Shepherd available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

Jefferson and his sister Stella were abandoned by their previous owners and were starving when they were rescued and rehabilitated by RHS.

"Deaf Jeff," as volunteers have dubbed him, has a sweet personality and loves attention from humans. His deafness is a genetic issue, and he has learned some hand commands like sit, come and stay. The perfect home for him would be an owner with some experience with deaf dogs or someone willing to learn how to handle his special needs.

He and Stella both have high prey drives and can not go to a home with livestock, cats or small animals. They have not been around children.

Jefferson and Stella can be adopted together or separately. For more about their story, go to the RHS Facebook page.

To adopt Jefferson for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page, or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0