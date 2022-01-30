 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Jif
editor's pick

Jif

Jif is pet of the week from BARK.

 Courtesy Photo

Jif is a male 9-week-old Lab mix puppy available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

A fenced yard is a must in Jif's forever home; he is an active boy. His dream home has an active family with children.

He enjoys interacting with people and has never met another dog he didn't like. He has never spent any time with a cat, but he should do well with one when properly introduced.

Jif is current on his puppy shots and will be scheduled for his neuter and rabies vaccinations before adoption, which are paid for by BARK.

Please call 406-208-2454 for more information or to set up a visit.

Jif has one brother also looking for a family to love and grow with.

BARK has a few adult cats looking for homes and other dogs of varying ages looking for the ones that love them best.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, dryer sheets, and medium sized gently used or new dog harnesses. Drop-in visits are welcome however, BARK limits the number of people in their facility; the best way to ensure that you can visit the critters is to call ahead and plan your visit.

Please call 406-208-2454 to schedule a time to visit Jif at BARK, which is located at 4017 First Ave. S.

Dee-O-Gee in Billings is hosting a "Smooch A Pooch" fundraiser to support BARK on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photographer Casey Page will take photos of you and your pooch in a kissing booth. There will be treats for dogs and their owners during the Valentine's Day party.

