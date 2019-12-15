Pet of the week: Josiah

Josiah is a 4-month-old mixed breed pup available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana. The organization is unsure of his breed type, but believes he is part border collie. He’ll be medium- to large-sized when fully grown and is white with black markings.
When Josiah first arrived at his foster home, he didn’t want to do anything with anybody. Now, he has warmed up to his surroundings and is a total love bug. He likes to snuggle and really enjoys treats.
Josiah gets along well with other dogs and children. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Other dogs are also available.
A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.
To adopt Josiah for $150, call his foster dad, Doug, at 696-9775.
For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.