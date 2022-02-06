Pet of the week: Kai

Kai is a male 1-year-old Great Pyrenees Husky mix dog available for adoption from Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana (GPRM).

Kai is a very loving boy with a huge personality. He craves companionship with his people, and other dogs, if he isn't snuggling with one of his humans, he is with one of his doggy sisters. Kai loves car rides, the dog park, walks, treats, small dog beds & zoomies. He has good manners and he is part Husky, and does have a lot of Husky traits. He will howl, bark and cry if he disapproves of something, but is otherwise a quiet boy. He cannot be left inside the home alone, due to separation anxiety, that has led to destructive behavior.

Kai does not crate well, and has used his husky wit to escape them multiple times. He does very well left outside during the day, especially with the company of a friend. A six foot fence is a must. He does very well with cats, good with chickens behind a run, loves children, and every dog/person he has met so far. He will make a wonderful companion for an active family.

He will be neutered before adoption.

Kai is currently being fostered in Billings, Montana so the meet and greet can be arranged. His adoption fee is $275. Please submit your application: https://greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org/info/adoption

GPRM can rescue more guardian dogs in need only with more foster families. If you are interested in helping, please let us know. It will save a dog’s life.

