Pet of the week: Keiko

Keiko is a 5-year-old female cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. She is a domestic short hair with black-and-white fur and bright green eyes.

Keiko was a bit timid when she first arrived at the shelter, but has since come out of her shell and is very sweet. She enjoys head scratches, snuggling, catnip and treats. She gets along well with other cats and would likely be fine in a home with older children. She is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $50.

Other pets are also available.

YVAS has reopened to normal business hours. One person at a time is allowed in the lobby. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

To comply with social distancing, the shelter has postponed all spring events.

The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are food, bedding and enrichment items for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.

For more information, follow the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” page on Facebook, go to the organization’s website at yvas.org, or call 406-294-7387.

