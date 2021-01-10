Pet of the week: Kessie

Kessie is a 1-year-old female shorthair tabby cat available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.

Kessie is cute and super sweet. She likes to have her belly rubbed and loves to play with her toys.

She is gentle with her paws and claws. Kessie would probably do better in a quiet home. She seems to like dogs, and is great with kids and seems curious about other cats. She would be a great family or companion pet.

Kessie is spayed and is current on rabies and distemper vaccinations.

Help For Homeless Pets has other dogs and cats available for adoption, including baby kittens available soon.

To adopt Kessie for $125, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization needs donations of many pet care items, volunteers to help with cleaning and maintenance projects, as well as cash and gift cards to hardware stores. Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

To donate items or volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

