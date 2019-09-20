Kickback is a 4-month-old neutered, gray, domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Deemed “the sweetest boy ever” by the organization, Kickback is playful, fun and adventurous. He would do well in a home with kids who can play with him.
Many other animals are also available.
Kickback’s normal adoption fee of $100 will be reduced to $50 if his new family mentions seeing him in The Billings Gazette. The fee includes the cost of his neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations and microchipping.
To adopt Kickback, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys and cat toys. Also needed are supplies for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.
YVAS invites the community to the following events:
- Tails and Trails Fun Run at the Shiloh Conservation Area, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21.
- Homes for Dogs at Shiloh Commons, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28.
- Paws & Poses Dance Showcase at the Moose Lodge, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28.
- Check Your Chip at YVAS, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 19.
For more information, go to yvas.org or the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page.