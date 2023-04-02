Koda is a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees available for adoption through Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana.

Koda has a wonderful personality and a big heart. He loves to be outside in the yard and can find many ways to entertain himself. He loves laying in the snow and going to the dog park. Koda has never met another puppy he didn't like. He loves to pounce, bow and chase. He takes his job of making sure the yard is safe very serious. Koda loves walks and does well on a leash.

Koda also loves his two-legged human friends. After a day of fun and play there is nothing he enjoys more than snuggling and belly rubs. He is great with adults and children. He also gets along well with indoor cats and chickens.

Koda has great manners and sits well for a treat. Inside a house he is quite calm and sleeps all night. He is perfect for nearly any family.

Koda is neutered and his adoption fee if $275. For more information about Koda, visit greatpyreneesrescuemt.org.