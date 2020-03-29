Pet of the week: Kya

How much is that kitty in the window?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic presents yet another challenge to animal rescue: facilitating pet adoption with no human contact. Billings Animal Rescue Kare has many available pets waiting for loving homes. While the adoption process is more complicated now, BARK representatives said this is really the perfect time for people to add a new furry family member to their homes. Families and their new pets will have time to bond as they’re waiting to go back outside again.

BARK’s pet of the week is Kya, a 10-year-old purebred Egyption Mau. Being of royal descent, she has placed herself on a pedestal and refuses to share her home with other animals, but she is sweet and very loving to humans. Kya is spayed and has all core vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $50.

BARK representatives said anyone considering adopting one of its pets should call 406-208-2454 for more details. The agency is not offering any drop-in visitation until further notice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0