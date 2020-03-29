Pet of the week: Kya

Kya is the pet of the week from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

How much is that kitty in the window?

The coronavirus pandemic presents yet another challenge to animal rescue: facilitating pet adoption with no human contact. Billings Animal Rescue Kare has many available pets waiting for loving homes. While the adoption process is more complicated now, BARK representatives said this is really the perfect time for people to add a new furry family member to their homes. Families and their new pets will have time to bond as they’re waiting to go back outside again.

BARK’s pet of the week is Kya, a 10-year-old purebred Egyption Mau. Being of royal descent, she has placed herself on a pedestal and refuses to share her home with other animals, but she is sweet and very loving to humans. Kya is spayed and has all core vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $50.

BARK representatives said anyone considering adopting one of its pets should call 406-208-2454 for more details. The agency is not offering any drop-in visitation until further notice.

