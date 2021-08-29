Pet of the week: Larry

Larry is a 2-1/2-year-old white German shepherd available for adoption from Rimrock Humane Society.

Larry is a super-smart dog who loves attention and is willing to learn new things. He loves to do things and be active, but can also just lie down and be super chill.

Larry lacks some social skills, but has spent a few months with an RHS trainer to learn some manners and overcome his fear of new situations. He would do best with an owner who can understand his history, go slow and work with him on some of his fears. He craves love and attention and is ready to bond with his human.

He is not great when meeting other dogs, but once he settles in, he does fine. He does not have much experience with cats, and would not be a good fit for a home with small children.

Larry is neutered, wormed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. He is crate trained and housebroken.

To adopt Larry for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

