Lenny is a sweet, shy shepherd mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. At 2½ years old, he weighs a whopping 70 pounds. The gentle giant loves giving kisses, being at his human’s side and snuggling. He also enjoys playing with other dogs.
Lenny is timid at first, but then warms up quickly to his person. He needs training to help him learn how to go for walks and rides. Given extra patience and training, he’ll be somebody’s best friend.
Lenny is neutered and current on vaccinations.
To adopt Lenny for $100, email Stacee at ringo406@hotmail.com.
Other dogs are also available through Rez Dog Rescue.
A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.
For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.