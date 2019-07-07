Pet of the week: Leonardo DiCowprio

Leonardo DiCowprio is a 15-week-old tuxedo cat available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare.
His favorite hobbies include playing with toys on a string and toy mice. He likes scratching his cardboard post, but may also enjoy a jute or carpeted post. He is playful and gets along well with children and other cats, and he tolerates friendly canines. He is litter-trained, neutered, and has received all his core vaccinations.
BARK also has five young miniature poodles, two senior toy dachshunds, one senior, miniature, smooth-hair fox terrier, and many other cats available for adoption.
Leonardo DiCowprio and his formally dressed sister and brother can be adopted for $75 each upon application approval.
To adopt or view available pets, contact BARK, located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.
Five Guys, located at 1020 Shiloh Crossing, will host a fundraiser for BARK from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Proceeds from sales will benefit BARK.
The rescue organization needs donations of wet and dry kitten food, bleach and paper towels. Volunteers to work with the pets are also needed. For more information, call BARK at 208-2454.