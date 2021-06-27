 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Luca
Pet of the week: Luca

Luca is the pet of the week from Rez Dog Rescue.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Luca is an adorable 8-week-old shepherd mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue.

He and his siblings came into rescue with their mom when they were only days old.

Luca is a typical puppy that is playful and ready to take on the world but with some caution. He can be shy with new things but as he’s exposed to more, he warms up. He loves to play with his siblings and his toys.

He’s fixed and his puppy shots started. He has five siblings also ready for their forever homes. To adopt Luca for a $150 adoption fee, contact his foster mom Stacee at ringo406@hotmail.com

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

