Pet of the week: Mable

Mable is a 9-month-old Australian Cattle Dog mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

She loves kids and everyone she meets. Mable is great with dogs and should do well with cats.

Mable is nearly house trained.

She is spayed and up to date on shots. To adopt her for a $125 adoption fee, contact her foster mom Sheri at 406-208-3853.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

