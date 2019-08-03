Pet of the week: Madeline

Madeline is a sweet, affectionate, and playful 3-year-old domestic Siamese mix cat available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets.
Madeline is one of many available pets, including 10 senior cats and three senior dogs awaiting loving “retirement homes.” Ranging in age from 8 to 15 years old, senior pets make great companion or family pets. They don't require a lot of exercise and are housebroken. They're terrific apartment pets and walking partners.
All available pets are spayed or neutered and current on vaccinations.
To adopt Madeline or another pet, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
A benefit yard sale and barbecue will take place at the shelter on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can shop for a variety of items and enjoy a hot dog or Polish sausage for $3, or a burger for $4. Drinks will be available for $1. Proceeds benefit HHP’s spay/neuter fund and the rebuilding and replacement of old kennels for the safety of the animals. For more information, or to help at or donate items to the sale, contact Pam by calling 591-5584 or emailing hhpmontana3@gmail.com.
HHP will host a special pet adoption event at Kings ACE Hardware, located at 2261 Zimmerman Trail Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The organization needs donations of many items to care for animals, gift certificates to any hardware store for maintenance and repair projects, and volunteers.
For more information about available animals, items needed at the shelter or volunteering with HHP, go to the organization’s Facebook page or helpforhomelesspets.org.