Pet of the week: Mahogany

Mahogany is a 12-week-old mixed breed pup available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare. She likes to play and has fun with children and other dogs. She doesn’t have experience with cats. She’ll likely be a medium-sized dog when fully grown.

Mahagony’s two brothers are also waiting for a family to love and grow with. Cats and kittens are also available.

To adopt Mahogany for $175, which includes her puppy shots, Bordatella vaccination, rabies inoculation, and spaying scheduled for Nov. 24, call BARK at 406-208-2454 to schedule an appointment to meet.

BARK needs donations of kitten food, dog biscuits, bleach and dish soap.

For more information, call BARK or go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.

