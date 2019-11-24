Maize is a 10-week-old female pup available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare. The cute reddish-gold dog’s breed is not known, but Maize could possibly be a lab/corgi mix.
Maize would make a great family dog. She likes people and is good with children. With a medium energy level, Maize needs a fenced yard and active household to grow up in. She is spayed and current on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175.
Maize has two litter mates, both males with black coats, also awaiting loving homes.
Other adoptable pets at BARK are kittens and cats of many colors and sizes, and canines including two Chihuahuas and a special-needs golden retriever mix with her service dog.
You have free articles remaining.
BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.
BARK will host its annual Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Big Sky Pet Resort. For a cash donation to BARK, pets can pose with Santa for a photo by Casey Page.
The shelter needs donations of laundry soap, paper towels and bleach.
For more information, call the organization at 208-2454, or go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.