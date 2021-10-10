Pet of the week: Mandy

Mandy is a 5-month-old female shepherd mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

She is a very outgoing little girl that loves to play with other pups and adult dogs. She also loves to cuddle with her people.

Mandy is nearly house trained with the help of a doggy door.

She is spayed and up to date on shots. She will need her third parvo/distemper shot in November. To adopt her for a $175 adoption fee, contact her foster dad Doug at 406-696-9775.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

