Pet of the week: Maraschino

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maraschino is a 9-week-old male, mixed breed puppy available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare. He is playful, loving and calm and has a medium energy level. The pup has no real experience with cats but wanted to play with kittens during his photo session. He needs a home with a fenced yard. A home with children would be ideal.

Maraschino is current on vaccinations. His remaining boosters will be provided by BARK. The organization has paid for his neutering and rabies vaccination scheduled for Oct. 13 at Vet-To-Go.

His adoption fee is $175.

Maraschino has a sister and a brother also awaiting homes. Other available animals include a toy English spaniel, two senior Dachshunds, and several cats and kittens.

Maraschino and his friends can be visited by appointment. To schedule an appointment to visit BARK's critters, call the organization at 406-208-2454. BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

The organization needs donations of Lysol spray, laundry soap, dish soap and wet kitten food.

For more information, call BARK or go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0