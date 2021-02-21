Pet of the week: Milagro

Milagro is a German shepherd mix pup about 9 weeks old. She is up-to-date with her vaccine schedule and the remaining vaccinations will be provided by BARK. Her adoption fee is $175 and includes her scheduled spay surgery.

Her name Milagro is Spanish for miracle, a name she earned the hard way. It is a true miracle that she is alive today. She was found almost frozen on a sidewalk Christmas day. She was so cold her core body temperature didn’t register on the thermometer.

Milagro is a take charge kind of pup; she’s not bossy but she is the leader of the puppy pack. Her weight full-grown is expected to be 55 to 65 pounds. She requires a home with a fenced yard. A home with children for her to grow with would be ideal. She is a medium energy pup and would do well with a family that enjoys the outdoors.

Milagro has several foster brothers and sisters living at BARK that are also looking for their “furever” homes. There is a chocolate box assortment ranging from German shepherd mix to Australian heeler mix. BARK also has cats and older kittens in an assortment of colors looking for the one that will love them best.