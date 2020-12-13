Pet of the week: Milo

Milo is a male mixed-breed pup available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

Milo is a very good puppy. He is well-behaved around children of all ages. He gets along with other dogs but hasn’t been around cats yet. The playful pup needs a home with a fenced yard so he can get his exercise. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Milo’s brother also awaits a home. Hound mix puppies, cats and kittens are also available.

To adopt Milo for $175, which includes his puppy shots, Bordatella vaccination and rabies inoculation, call BARK at 208-2454.

On Saturday, Dee-O-Gee will host BARK’s Santa Paws event from noon to 5 p.m. For a cash donation of any amount, pets can have their pictures taken with Santa. Checks will be accepted, but credit cards will not. Proceeds will be used to pay BARK’s bill at Vet-To-Go. Because of the pandemic, Santa Paws will be BARK's only regular fundraising this year. Dee-O-Gee is located at 27 Shiloh Road, Suite 1.

The organization also needs donations of bleach, laundry soap, dog harnesses, dog and cat toys, pet blankets and dish soap.

