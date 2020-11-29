 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Mindy

Pet of the week: Mindy

{{featured_button_text}}

Mindy is a female lab mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue.

Mindy

Mindy, a 9-week-old lab mix, is pet of the week at Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

The pup, who’s approximately 9 weeks old, is happy and sweet. She gives plenty of puppy kisses and loves attention and cuddling.

Mindy arrived at Rez Dog Rescue with four siblings — three females and one male. They are healthy and ready for their forever homes.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

To adopt Mindy or one of her siblings for $150 each, email Allison, Mindy's foster mom, at collieflowers20@gmail.com.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

Mindy

Mindy, a 9-week-old lab mix, is pet of the week at Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News