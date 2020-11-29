Pet of the week: Mindy

Mindy is a female lab mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue.

The pup, who’s approximately 9 weeks old, is happy and sweet. She gives plenty of puppy kisses and loves attention and cuddling.

Mindy arrived at Rez Dog Rescue with four siblings — three females and one male. They are healthy and ready for their forever homes.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

To adopt Mindy or one of her siblings for $150 each, email Allison, Mindy's foster mom, at collieflowers20@gmail.com.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

