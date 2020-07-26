Pet of the week: Mojave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mojave is a 3-year-old domestic female cat. She is spayed and current on all her vaccinations.

She was adopted when she was a kitten and recently returned; her human had to move and couldn't find a rental that would allow cats.

Mojave is very sweet and enjoys playing with catnip-filled toy mice.

When she was 16 weeks old, she suffered a stroke. She has fully recovered.

BARK also has several lab mix pups, two adult Weimaraner dogs, and kittens awaiting loving homes.

BARK's Sizzling Summer Cat Adoption Event has been extended from the normal one day to a full week due to COVID-19 visitation requirements. Mojave and other adult cats are available for a discounted adoption fee of $10 each.

Mojave and her friends can be visited by appointment. To schedule an appointment to visit BARK's critters, call 406-208-2454. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S.

The organization needs donations of bleach, Lysol disinfectant spray, and dry kitten food.

