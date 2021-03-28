Pet of the week: Mojave

Mojave is a 4-year-old American shorthair mix. Mojave suffered a stroke when she was 16 weeks old and she is fully recovered.

Her head tilts slightly to the left which makes her appearance unique.

She is a playful and very loving feline. She plays well with others and she gets along with children and dogs. Her hobbies are window watching and talking to the birds that fly by. She is box trained, spayed, and up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $75.

Please call 406-208-2454 for more information and to schedule a time to visit the critters. Social distancing isn’t feasible at all times during the adoption process; without exception masks are required for all visitors age five and older.

Mojave has several feline friends also looking for someone of their own to love. BARK has a few puppies and 3 adult dogs available for adoption. BARK is in need of dish soap, laundry soap, and kitten chow.