Pet of the Week: Murphy

Murphy is a 7-year-old cross between a sharpei and bulldog available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets. He is sweet, calm, gentle and ready to love someone.

From what the shelter knows, Murphy didn't live a glamorous life before meeting them. In fact, they think he was put through a few bad experiences.

Murphy tries not to focus on that. Rather, he is excited for his future. Murphy loves people and easy, slow walks. He's been described as the perfect hiking buddy. His recall is great, car manners amazing and he is wonderful at showing people how well he can sit.

Murphy would need to be the only pet in an adult home to live his best possible life. He is neutered and current on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $75.

Help for Homeless Pets is located at 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101. They currently have need of hard and soft treats, high quality dry and canned food, leashes, collars and toys for dogs. They would also be grateful for gift certificates to any hardware store for maintenance and repair projects or to pet stores for pet supplies. There is also a need for volunteers for cleaning and maintenance projects as well as transportation. Anyone looking to help out with transportation can contact Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

More information and adoption applications can be found on their website, https://www.helpforhomelesspets.org/.