Pet of the week: Nacho

Nacho, nicknamed “Macho Nacho,” is a 3-year-old orange tabby available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. Nacho is a handsome kitty who loves attention.

The 14-pound male cat was found in the country in the Bull Mountains near Roundup in late spring. He adopted a home as his own and though the owners fed him through the summer, they could not keep him.

Nacho is familiar with being indoors and has even tried to open the screen door to get into his previous home. He appears to be an indoor cat but may be more of an indoor/outdoor cat. How Nacho reacts to other cats or dogs in a home is unknown, but when he was around other cats who were not happy with him in his temporary home, Nacho was not aggressive towards them.

Nacho is litter-trained, neutered, dewormed, microchipped, current on shots, and feline Leukemia/FIV negative.

To adopt Nacho for $90, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page, email schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

