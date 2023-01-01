Pet of the Week: Nurple

'New year, new me!'

That's what Nurple, a 1-year-old male German Shepherd mix available at the Rimrock Humane Society, thinks. He is hoping that 2023 is the year he will find a new family that he can love to pieces. In fact, it's his resolution.

Nurple knows he can't just wish for what he wants, he has to work for it as well. That's why he has been putting all his energy into his training with his foster home. He is doing well learning potty-training, crate-training and walking on a leash.

Nurple has five other siblings available for adoption. The circumstances from which they were obtained didn't create much opportunity for socialization. They take some time to warm up to new folks, but given the proper introduction and a little patience, they are sweet and loving to the humans in their lives.

Nurple has had a tendency to show some dominant behavior with his siblings, so he would do best in a home with a non-dominant female dog or a house with no other dogs. He's also been interested in cats, so he's hoping 2023 brings him someone who has eyes for only him.

Nurple is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is $125. Those interested in adopting Nurple and starting off the new year with a brand new best friend can fill out an application at https://www.rimrockhumanesociety.org/.../dog-application/.