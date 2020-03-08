Pet of the week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a 4-month-old female McNab mix pup available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare.
The lively puppy enjoys getting mental simulation that provides her with a challenge. She’s fun-loving and has a medium energy level. Nutmeg will be medium-sized when fully grown. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Nutmeg has four siblings also awaiting a home. Each of them are different colors with unique personalities. BARK also has several kittens, cats and a couple of small, senior dogs awaiting adoption.
To adopt Nutmeg for $175, contact BARK by calling 406-208-2454 or going to 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.