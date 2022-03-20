Pet of the week: O My Heart

O My Heart is a 3-year-old male Domestic Shorthair brown Tabby available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

He is eager to get along with everyone and is fascinated by people activities. He sounds a little wheezy because he has a deviated septum.

O My Heart is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

To adopt him, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. His adoption fee of $50 plus $7.50 for a license if you live within the city limits.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS will be hosting a Working Cat Adoption Event at Shipton's Big R Heights this Saturday from 11-2.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter offers monthly low-cost Spay & Neuter Clinics. For more information and sign up dates, visit our special events page on our website. YVAS will also be hosting a low-cost vaccination & wellness clinic on January 19th. YVAS offers Feline Fan Club once a month as an opportunity for children ages 5-9 years old to read to shelter animals, practicing literacy skills while providing much needed socialization for animals.

YVAS needs donations of towels, blankets, soft dog treats, leashes, dog and cat collars, hard & soft dog toys, cat toys, supplies for pocket pets such as guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, chinchillas, etc. (i.e. toys, bedding, food, enrichment items).

For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0