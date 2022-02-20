 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week | Oliver

Pet of the week: Oliver

Oliver

Oliver

 courtesy photo

Oliver is an eight-year-old male shorthaired border collie with such kind eyes. When we met Oliver, he was shy for the first few minutes but warmed up quickly and happily sucked up the love and pets like a sponge. He enjoys being close to his people and sits right next to them as lovies are dished out to him.

Oliver is wonderful with older children. He has been exposed to cats, goats, and horses and likes to bark at them so proper introductions would be necessary if he were to go to a home with livestock or kitties. He is fine with other dogs but will stand his ground if another dog gets aggressive with him.

Oliver is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. Applications can be filled out at https://www.rimrockhumanesociety.org/.../dog-application/. The adoption fee is $125. 

