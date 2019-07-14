{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the week: Ollie

Ollie is the pet of the week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, pictured Thursday. Having recently endured a long recovery after suffering a attack, Ollie anxiously awaits his forever home. 

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Ollie is a white-and-gray male cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. At just over 1½ years old, Ollie is healing from being attacked by a dog about 45 days ago. He’s had surgery and stitches, has been at the shelter a long time, and is ready for a loving home now.

Ollie is mellow and sweet and likes attention and snuggling.

Because of a recent influx of cats, YVAS is offering a name-your-price adoption fee for Ollie.

Other animals, including six bunnies and a chinchilla, are also available.

To adopt Ollie, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday; noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

The organization needs donations of cat and dog toys, disposable cat-litter pans, and clean towels.

On July 31, Dee-O-Gee pet supply store, located at 27 Shiloh Road, Suite 1, will host Yappy Hour. YVAS animals will visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and proceeds from sales during that time will be donated to the shelter.

For more information, go to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter’s Facebook page or its website at yvas.org.

