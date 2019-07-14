Pet of the week: Ollie

Ollie is a white-and-gray male cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. At just over 1½ years old, Ollie is healing from being attacked by a dog about 45 days ago. He’s had surgery and stitches, has been at the shelter a long time, and is ready for a loving home now.
Ollie is mellow and sweet and likes attention and snuggling.
Because of a recent influx of cats, YVAS is offering a name-your-price adoption fee for Ollie.
Other animals, including six bunnies and a chinchilla, are also available.
To adopt Ollie, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday; noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
The organization needs donations of cat and dog toys, disposable cat-litter pans, and clean towels.
On July 31, Dee-O-Gee pet supply store, located at 27 Shiloh Road, Suite 1, will host Yappy Hour. YVAS animals will visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and proceeds from sales during that time will be donated to the shelter.
For more information, go to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter’s Facebook page or its website at yvas.org.