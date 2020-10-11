 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Orion

Pet of the week: Orion

Orion

Orion is the Pet of the Week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Orion is a 7-month-old male tuxedo cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Orion was taken to the shelter after being hit by a car. One of his back legs was broken and had to be amputated, but he is playful, loving and laid back. The kitten enjoys people and cuddling. Orion would prefer to be the only cat in his new home. It is unknown if he gets along with dogs. He would most likely do well in a home with children.

Orion is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

Other pets are also available.

To adopt Orion for $50, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS needs donations of paper towels, wet and dry cat food, dry kitten food, soft treats for dogs, hot dogs, blankets, towel, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. The organization also needs toys, bedding, food and enrichment items for pocket pets such as guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, chinchillas, etc.

For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

