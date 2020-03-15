Pet of the week: Orion

Orion is a 9-week-old male domestic short hair cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The playful, outgoing, black cat has an adventurous soul and needs a home where he can be an indoor/outdoor cat. He likes kids and other cats, but is not a fan of dogs.
He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Other animals are also available.
To adopt Orion for $50, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
YVAS plans the following special invents:
- Rovers & Clovers Test Your Luck cat adoption special: March 14-March 17. Approved adopters can spin a wheel for a special adoption price.
- Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic: April 18-19 at MetraPark. Reserve an appointment at YVAS. Payment is due at the time of scheduling.
- Billings’ official Adopt a Pet Day: Mayor Bill Cole declared April 30 the city’s official Adopt a Pet Day. In celebration of the shelter’s 11-year partnership with the city of Billings, all pet adoptions will cost $11. YVAS will also host a city-wide scavenger hunt for people and their pets, which will highlight pet-friendly activities and businesses in the area.
The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are supplies for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.
For more information, go to the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page or yvas.org.