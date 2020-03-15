Pet of the week: Orion

Orion is a 9-week-old male domestic short hair cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The playful, outgoing, black cat has an adventurous soul and needs a home where he can be an indoor/outdoor cat. He likes kids and other cats, but is not a fan of dogs.

He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Other animals are also available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To adopt Orion for $50, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS plans the following special invents: